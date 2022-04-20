Hizbul Commander Yasin Itoo, 2 Soldiers Among 5 Killed In Shopian Gunfight

Srinagar: In a jolt to Hizbul Mujahideen, its three militants, including self-styled chief operations commander Yasin Itoo alias 'Gaznavi', were killed in an encounter that began last night and also claimed the lives of two armymen in Shopian district of South Kashmir. Following a tip-off to the local police, a cordon was laid in Awnira village of Shopian last night by the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and the CRPF. Militants fired at the approaching security personnel, wounding five Army personnel, two of whom later died.