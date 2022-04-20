Hizb chief Salahuddin among 18 more declared terrorist under UAPA

New Delhi: Government has declared 18 more individuals as terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 including Hizbul Mujhadeen chief Syed Salahuddin involved in the Mumbai terror attack as well as the IC 814 hijacking.

The MHA in a statement said that under the strong and iron-willed leadership of the Prime Minister, the central government had amended the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in August 2019, to include the provision of designating an individual as a terrorist.

"Prior to this amendment, only organizations could be designated as terrorist organizations," the statement said

The Minister said Home Minister Amit Shah has unequivocally reaffirmed the nation's resolve to fight terrorism. "By invoking the said amended provision, the Central Government designated four individuals in September, 2019 and nine individuals in July, 2020 as terrorists."

The government said that it is committed for strengthening national security and its policy of zero tolerance to terrorism.

Those who have been named include Syed Mohammad Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahudeen,Pakistan based, Supreme Commander of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Chairman, United Jihad Council (UJC) Involved in fund raising and routing finances to India for furtherance of terrorist activities by HM cadres.

Sajid Mir and Yusuf Muzammil, both Pakistan based Commander of LeT operations in Jammu & Kashmir and accused in the 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack. Abdur Rehman Makki, Brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed, chief LeT and Head of LeT political affairs and served as Head of LeT's foreign relations department.

Shahid Mehmood, Pakistan-based Deputy Chief of proscribed organization Falah-i-lnsaniyat Foundation (FIF), a frontal organisation of terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Farhatullah Ghori Pakistan based terrorist and was involved in attack on Akshardham Temple (2002) and Suicide attack on Task Force office in Hyderabad (2005).

Abdul Rauf Asghar, Pakistan based terrorist, involved in Setting up of training camps in Pakistan for recruitment and militant training and Key conspirator in the terrorist attack (13.12.2001) on the Indian Parliament House,Pakistan based terrorist, involved in the hijacking of the Indian Airlines Flight No. lC-814 on December 24, 1999, (Kandhar hijacking case) and also the key conspirator in the Indian Parliament terrorist attack (13.12.2001).

The others are Yusuf Azhar, Shahid Latif, Ghulam nabi Khan, Zaffar Hussain Bhatt -- all Pakistan based terrorist

Pakistan-based, Founder member of terrorist organization "Indian Mujahideena, Riyaz Ismail Shahbandri, and Iqbal Bhatkal Involved in various terrorist acts in India including German Bakery (2010), Chinnaswami Stadium, Bengaluru (2010), Jama Masjid (2010), Sheetlaghat (2010) and Mumbai (2011) are also declared terrorist under UAPA.

The agency has also names Chhota Shakeel, Pakistan-based Associates of Dawood Ibrahim, looks after all criminal and underworld operations of D-Company. Finances D-Company operatives of India. Involved in the smuggling of firearms to Gujarat, India, during 1993.

Mohammad Anis Shaikh, Ibrahim Memon alias Tiger Memon Pakistan-based terrorist, involved in Bombay Serial Blast Case, 1993 and responsible for the supply of arms, ammunition and hand grenades.

The MHA has also named Javed Chikna @ Javed Dawood Tailor,Pakistan based Associate of Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, involved in Bombay serial blast case, 1993.

"These individuals are involved in various acts of terrorism from across the border and have been relentless in their nefarious efforts of destabilizing the country," said the MHA statement.

—IANS