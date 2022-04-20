HIV/AIDS In Uttarakhand

Rishikesh (The Hawk): AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome) caused by HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) is the pandemic affecting multitude of humans since its diagnosis in 1981 in America.

What is HIV?

HIV is a virus, which enters the body through infected body secretions like blood, semen or vaginal secretions and then attacks the body's immune system. Untreated HIV may lead to AIDS. Currently no effective cure exists for AIDS, but with the recent advancements in medicine, HIV infection may be controlled. Infected people can now live long, healthy lives and protect their partners.

Origin of HIV

HIV infections have come from Central African Chimpanzees, which may have passed to humans after they hunted these chimpanzees.

Situation in India

According to UNAIDS data in India in 2017:

• Number of people were living with HIV/AIDS was 21 lakh

• HIV incidence was 0.1

• HIV prevalence (among 15–49 year old adults) was 0.2%

• Number of new infections was 88,000

• AIDS related deaths were 69,000

There has been 56% decrease in number of AIDS-related deaths since 2010 (1,60,000 deaths to 69,000 deaths). Among the States, Mizoram has the highest adult HIV prevalence (2.04%), followed by Manipur (1.43%) and Nagaland (1.15%). HIV prevalence in Uttarakhand is around 0.13%. 9,603 HIV positive patients were diagnosed in Uttarakhand in the last 16 years.

Antiretroviral treatment (ART) availability in India

Although AIDS remains incurable, with the development of Anti-retroviral Therapy (ART) targeting HIV, effective viral suppression has led to dramatic change in the way we perceive HIV/AIDS. People living with HIV/AIDS can now lead near normal lives due to ART induced viral suppression. In 2017, 56% of people living with HIV were on treatment as compared to 36% in 2013. Since 2017, India has adopted a 'test and treat' policy following WHO guidance, meaning anyone testing positive for HIV, regardless of their CD4 counts, is now eligible for treatment. Treatment adherence is the major issue, with reasons including fear of disclosure, social stigma, low societal support, and inefficient communication and education. This treatment default increases the chances of drug resistant HIV.

The opening of an ART center in AIIMS Rishikesh will definitely help the people living with HIV/AIDS amongst the Uttarakhand population to lead healthy normal and productive lives.