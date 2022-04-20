HIV Infected Woman Delivers Baby Girl

Chennai: A 23-year-old pregnant woman, who was administered HIV-infected blood during a transfusion at the Sattur Government Hospital in December, delivered a baby girl in Madurai on Thursday evening. It was a normal delivery and both the mother and the new born were fine, Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, Dean (in-charge) Dr S Shanmugasundaram said.

"This is a term pregnancy and the mother delivered the baby at around 1930 hrs', he added. The new born being treated at the Newborn Intensive Care Unit and a Polymerised Chain Reaction test and a blood test to detect traces of HIV on the child's blood would be conducted.

Stating that the mother was receiving antiviral medication, he said since the child weighed only 1.75 kg as against normal and health baby's Weight of 2.5 kg to 3.5 kg at birth, it was put on incubator.

The child would be given formula feed and breast milk would be avoided to prevent the risk of the child contracting HIV, he said. UNI