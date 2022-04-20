HIV home test kit goes on sale in Britain

London: The first HIV self-test kit that allows people to get a result in 15 minutes at home, is now on sale in Britain, media reported on Monday. The do-it-yourself test is made by company 'Bio Sure UK' and can be bought online, BBC reported. It works just like a pregnancy test, measuring levels of antibodies in a person's blood. The device analyses a small droplet of blood, taken from the finger-tip using a lancet. Two purple lines denotes a positive result. The company recommends attending sexual health clinics for advice and further blood tests, if both lines appear. According to health officials, an early diagnosis will help people get a treatment soon and also prevent serious complications. IANS