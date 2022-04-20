Hitech Multimedia Exhibition Begins At IFFI

A hi-tech interactive multi-media exhibition showcasing the journey of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) since its beginning opened at picturesque Kala Academy here on Thursday.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare inaugurated the eight-day event which will remain open for public between 1000 hrs and 2000 hrs at Darya Sangam along River Mandovi.

Organised by Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry on the occasion of the 50thth anniversary of IFFI, the exhibition - IFFI@50 - is a tribute to the journey of IFFI from its inception in 1952.

The aim of the exhibition is to show how IFFI helps to showcase India cinemas to the world and also makes India a platform where cinemas from the world can be showcased.

The visitors to this exhibition will experience the evolution of Indian Cinema through various installations.

In addition to this, there are various first of its kind hi-tech features used in the exhibition like Zoetrope (moving picture creative installation), 360 degree immersive experience area, augmented reality experience, vertical digital display panels, Virtual reality tools, hologram technology, IFFI's journey through digital panels etc.

These have been designed to engage the audience to showcase the craft of filmmaking and highlight the impact of cinema on society.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, various competitions are organized such as Film quiz, short film making (on Government initiatives like Swachh Bharat, No to Single Use Plastic, Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat etc), drawings, paintings etc for kids on everyday basis.

