History Will Never Forgive SP Leaders For Infighting: Azam Khan

Rampur: Samajwadi Party General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Minister Mohammad Azam Khan has strongly commented on the ongoing fight within the party claiming that history will never forgive the leaders for indulging in such mean politics. "The rank and file of the party was depressed over the ongoing fighting and the leaders, who led the state for five years have now become a laughing stock for the people of the state and the opposition parties," he commented. Addressing a function here last night, Azam said the situation in the ruling party has reached a situation where the relationship between a son and father and a nephew and uncle was at stake." This is the black spot of the history of the Samajwadi Party," he stated.

Giving his example, Azam made it clear that he had left the party once but never did anything to weaken the it. "But, now the leaders themselves are to be blamed," he said while adding that parties like JD (U), RLD and other smaller parties, who have no stake in the state, are making derogatory remarks against SP which is unfortunate. The Rampur leader advised Mulayam Singh Yadav to intervene and do something so that the party does not suffer in the coming Assembly polls. " Netaji can only stop this ongoing bickering," he further said. But Abdullah Azam, son of Azam Khan, who has been given SP ticket from Swartanda seat in the district, claimed that the dispute within the family would end soon and the party would form the next Government. "People of the state want development and this SP Government has done development to its extreme," he claimed.