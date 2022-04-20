History-Sheeter Lynches Retired Police SI In Allahabad

Allahabad: In a bizarre incident, a history-sheeter along with his sons lynched to death a retired police sub-inspector in Shivkuti area of the district, police source here on Tuesday said.

The incident occurred on Monday morning when the retired police sub-inspector Abdul Samad was battered to death by history-sheeter Junaid and his sons.

There was some property dispute between Samad and Junaid which led to the incident.

The entire incident was recorded in a CCTV camera and it was seen that no one came to save the retired policeman, when the history-sheeter and his sons were beating him badly.

However Superintendent of Police (city) Brajesh Kumar Srivastava told reporters that efforts were on to arrest the accused. UNI