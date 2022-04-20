History-Sheeter Held During Encounter

Meerut: A history-sheeter, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, was injured and subsequently arrested during a police encounter in the Delhi Gate area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police spokesperson said on Friday.

Police tried to stop four suspects riding two motorcycles near the Town Hall during a checking operation in the Delhi Gate area on Thursday night.

However, the suspects started firing at the police in a bid to escape. In the retaliatory fire opened by the cops, want criminal Rashid was injured who was arrested. Three of his aides managed to escape.

A country-made pistol, several cartridges and a bike has been recovered from the possession of the injured miscreant who has been sent to a hospital.

The arrested outlaw hails from the Bhawan police station area of the Shamli district and has numerous serious criminal cases registered against him. He is also a history-sheeter of the area. Police is on the lookout for his absconding accomplices. UNI