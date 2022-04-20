History Sheeter Arrested In Moradabad

Moradabad: A history sheeter was injured and later arrested, while his aide managed to escape in a police encounter in the Katghar area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police sources said here on Thursday.

Sources said the police was patrolling the area from Kashipur tiraaha to a road lying next to a factory at Rampur Road on late Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the police indicated two motorcycle-borne suspects to stop, who then fired at the police and tried to escape.

In the retaliatory fire opened by the police, history-sheeter Dharmpal, a resident of Rampur Mangeli was injured and later arrested, while his accomplice Satpal managed to escape.

Dharmpal has been sent to the hospital for further treatment.

A pistol (tamancha) and some cartridges were recovered from the possession of the injured, who was 'wanted' in a loot case which took place in the Katghar area.

Dharmpal also has around 30 cases registered against him in various police stations and is also a history-sheeter in the Shahbad police station at Rampur.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding aide. UNI