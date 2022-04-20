History-Sheeter Arrested In Kanpur, Aide Manages To Escape

Kanpur: One miscreant was arrested, while his accomplice managed to escape after an encounter with the police in the Babupurwa area, police said here on Wednesday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Anant Dev, a police team were carrying out a search near the new bridge in the Babupurwa area at around 0015 hrs in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, two motorcycle-borne individuals were seen coming from Tatmil chauraha. The two people started running away after seeing the police.

After the police force managed to surround them near Begumpurwa, the miscreants started firing at the police team. A miscreant was injured in the retaliatory fire opened by the police and he was arrested, while his aide managed to escape in the darkness.

The injured miscreant has been identified as Anil, a resident of Damodar Nagar in the Kanpur area.

SSP said that the nabbed criminal is a history-sheeter and several cases of robbery, murder and chain snatching and over 12 cases under the Gangster Act had been registered against the accused in various police stations of Kanpur city and village area. A country-made revolver (315 bore), two live cartridges, two empty cartridges and a motorcycle were recovered from the miscreant.

The injured miscreant has been admitted in the KPM hospital under police custody. UNI