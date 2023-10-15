Historical Town Of Agroha Will Be Developed As A World Heritage And Prominent Tourist Destination: Haryana CM

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced the establishment of a prestigious museum at the historically significant archaeological site of Agroha Dham in the state. This museum will serve as a hub for preserving and showcasing the historical and cultural treasures of the region, offering an engaging and educational experience for visitors while promoting Agroha's significance as a cultural and historical destination. In addition, the government is going to develop Agroha, another historically important site, along the lines of Rakhigarhi.

The Chief Minister made this announcement during a press conference held after paying his respects at the Mata Mansa Devi temple on the auspicious occasion of the first day of Navratri in Panchkula today. During this event, he extended his congratulations to the people of the state and expressed his well wishes for a prosperous and healthy future for all.

Extending greetings on the occasion of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti, CM Khattar said that the archaeological site of Agroha is historically significant as the capital of Maharaja Agrasen. Through the development of this site, not only will it establish itself as a revered centre of faith, but it will also gain recognition as a prominent tourist destination. He said that the Central Government has approved the comprehensive development of the Agroha archaeological site and its surrounding areas through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), following the successful Rakhigarhi model. He reiterated the government's dedication to investing in the Agroha Archaeological site as part of a broader initiative to preserve and promote the state's rich heritage. He informed that the excavation of Agroha archaeological site will be done jointly by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Haryana State Archaeology Department. Before starting the excavation, GPR (Ground Penetrating Radar) survey will be conducted in the prospective areas by the state government. After that there will be a joint MoU between ASI and Haryana Government.

In August, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar communicated with Union Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy regarding the excavation efforts at the protected site, Agroha, located in Hisar district. In this letter, the Chief Minister expressed the Haryana Government's willingness to highlight the archaeological heritage within the historically renowned city of Agroha, situated in Tehsil Adampur, District Hisar. The objective is to enrich the historical and cultural legacy of the state with a significant chapter.

The Chief Minister also made a request to initiate a project aimed at transforming this site into a grand heritage location within Haryana. The discovery of coins from the Agroha (republic) during excavations, along with references to its ancient name, "Agradaka," found in ancient literature, including the Mahabharata, provide substantial evidence supporting its status as the headquarters of the republic. The city of Agroha was strategically positioned on the ancient trade route connecting Takshila and Mathura, making it a crucial commercial hub and political activities. Previous excavations have underscored the site's potential, revealing evidence of five distinct cultural periods spanning from approximately the fourth century to the fourteenth century AD.

He said that more than 100 archaeological sites have been identified across Haryana. These are being developed jointly by the central and state governments. He said that just as about Rs 23 crore is being provided by the Central Government to preserve the heritage of Rakhigarhi, similarly funding will be provided for Agroha also. Apart from this, the state government will also provide adequate funds.

In addition to these efforts, the government is actively engaged in propagating the teachings and wisdom of revered saints and eminent individuals through the Sant-Mahapurush Vichar Samman and Prasar Yojana. The government celebrates the birth anniversaries of these eminent figures at the state level, underlining their significance in our culture and history. In line with this commitment, the biography of Maharaja Agrasen is being incorporated into the curriculum, ensuring that the values and teachings of such esteemed figures are passed on to future generations.

—Jag Mohan Thakena