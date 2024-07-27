    Menu
    World

    Historic sites in South Africa linked to liberation struggle & Mandela get UNESCO World Heritage tag

    author-img
    The Hawk
    July27/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    The announcement, made during a World Heritage Committee session, prompted joyous celebrations from the South African delegation.

    View of Nelson Mandela Statue

    New Delhi: A set of historic sites in South Africa associated with the country's liberation struggle and human rights crusader Nelson Mandela was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List on Saturday.

    Members of the South African delegation broke into impromptu celebrations as soon as the announcement was made during a session of the World Heritage Committee here.

    The nomination named 'Human Rights, Liberation Struggle and Reconciliation: Nelson Mandela Legacy Sites' was put forth by the African country.

    Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/'moidams'-of-assam-included-in-the-unesco-world-heritage-list 

    Various State Parties, including Italy, South Korea, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, Japan and Italy supported the nomination.

    A Japanese delegate said these sites hold "outstanding importance for all humankind".

    A member of the South African delegation expressed joy while delivering the statement on behalf of her country. She also thanked India for playing host to the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee.

    —PTI

    Categories :WorldTags :Nelson Mandela UNESCO World Heritage South Africa History Liberation Struggle Human Rights Mandela Legacy World Heritage Committee
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in