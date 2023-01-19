Historic Jagannath Temple in Puri Threatened by Rodents

Puri : The Jagannath Temple in Puri may require a Rat Control Service from Indian Pest Management in order to free the 12th-century shrine of its rodent infestation.

The rats, whose numbers exploded during the absence of worshippers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, have been gnawing on the robes of the gods Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra, who are seated on the 'Ratna Singhasan' (holy altar) in the temple.

The temple administrator, Jitendra Sahoo, allayed the servants' and priests' fears that the rodents may destroy the wooden idols of the deities, as the servants and priests had expressed concern.

Ramachandra Dasmohapatra, a temple servant, stated, "Before the COVID-19 outbreak, there were few rodents in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, but their number surged dramatically."

Satyanarayan Puspalak, who represents the group of servants who adorn the idols with garlands, stated that the rodents also impede the priests' ability to perform rites.

"The rodents consume the flowers donated to the deities and gnaw the gods' priceless garments," stated Pushpalak.

Even though the rats are a nuisance in the 'Garva Gruha' (sanctum sanctorum), servants are not permitted to kill or poison animals inside the temple, according to Bhaskar Mishra, a Jagannath culture expert.

"The temple records of rights (ROR) include instructions for dealing with rodents, bats, and monkeys discovered on temple grounds. According to temple regulations, it is forbidden to take the life of any living creature, Mishra explained.

Mishra stated that although the absence of worshippers within the temple during the lockdown in 2020 and 2021 enhanced the rat population, the rodents are not new to the area.

Several generations of animals have lived on the grounds of the Jagannath Temple because they receive an adequate amount of leftover "Mahaprasad," he explained. "The temple ROR explicitly stipulates that some servants are responsible for capturing the vermin alive and releasing them outdoors," Mishra explained.

Jitendra Sahoo, the temple administrator, stated that the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) was aware of the rodent problem.

"We are setting traps to catch the rats alive and releasing them outside in accordance with the regulations imposed throughout time." "It is forbidden to use rat poison in the shrine," Sahoo explained.

Sahoo stated that sandalwood and camphor are often used to polish the wooden idols, noting that they are not in any danger.

The Wildlife Division of Puri stated that monkeys, bats, pigeons, and even snakes inhabit the Jagannath temple grounds.

