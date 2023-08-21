Historic India Club in London announces closure

London: It was revealed on Monday that the India Club in London, which dates back to the Indian independence movement as a nexus for nationalists, will close next month after a lengthy fight against closure.

Landlords of the historic gathering place and restaurant in the heart of London's Strand have given notice that they intend to demolish the property in order to make way for a more modern hotel.

The club's owners, Yadgar Marker and his daughter Phiroza, have announced the club's demise despite their "Save India Club" campaign. The India Club's final day of business would be September 17, they announced, adding, "It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the closure of the India Club."—Inputs from Agencies