Historic, constitutionally upholds Parliament's decision: PM Modi on SC verdict on Article 370

PM Modi Hails Supreme Court's Historic Verdict on Article 370, Affirms Commitment to Unity, Progress, and Fulfilling the Dreams of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dubbed the Supreme Court’s verdict on the abrogation of Article 370 as “historic”, and said it constitutionally upholds the decision taken by Parliament and is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity of Jammu and Kashmir.



The Prime Minister also assured the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh that the government’s commitment to fulfilling their dreams remains unwavering, and it is determined to ensure that the fruits of progress not only reaches them but also extend their benefits to the most vulnerable and marginalised sections of the society who suffered due to Article 370.



In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Today's Supreme Court verdict on the abrogation of Article 370 is historic and constitutionally upholds the decision taken by the Parliament of India on 5th August 2019; it is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for our sisters and brothers in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.”



“The Court, in its profound wisdom, has fortified the very essence of unity that we, as Indians, hold dear and cherish above all else,” Modi said.



He said, “I want to assure the resilient people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh that our commitment to fulfilling your dreams remains unwavering. We are determined to ensure that the fruits of progress not only reach you but also extend their benefits to the most vulnerable and marginalised sections of our society who suffered due to Article 370.”



His remarks came after the Supreme Court’s Constitution bench on Monday upheld the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution while announcing its judgment on a series of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the division of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories.



The five-judge bench also ordered the Election Commission to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024.

—IANS