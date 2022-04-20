Hindus, Minorities Appeal For Calm Before Ayodhya Judgement

Lucknow: The religious leaders and organisations of both Hindu and Muslim communities have appealed for calm and peace, ahead of the much-anticipated Supreme Court verdict in the title dispute Ayodhya temple-mosque dispute case.

Senior Muslim clerics across Uttar Pradesh on Friday led appeals for peace in Mosques just before Friday prayers, asking people from the community to maintain communal harmony at all costs.

In Lucknow, appeals were led by Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, Imam of the Idgah Aishbagh and president of the Islamic Centre of India and member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

"Whatever the Supreme Court verdict says, it has to be respected. There should be no celebration or any public opposition. Nothing should be said to hurt the sentiments of any other community. We have to maintain peace at all costs," Maulana Rasheed told a crowd of faithfuls at Lucknow's Eidgah.

"The fabric of communal bonhomie and Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb should not be allowed to be damaged," he said in a statement here.

The appeal from the Muslim side comes a day after the ruling BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) tweeted from its official handle, "Whatever be the verdict, everyone should accept it with an open mind. After the judgment, it is everyone's responsibility that the atmosphere of the country should remain cordial."

The RSS affiliate Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which runs a workshop in Ayodhya where carved stone pillars that will be used in any future Ram Temple in Ayodhya are stored, has also announced the suspension of all its November programmes, in anticipation of the Supreme Court verdict.

''It's very heartening to see that organisations of all communities are making appeals for peace. We are all trying our best to ensure communal harmony is maintained," Maulana Khalid Rasheed said.

Meanwhile, a top Uttar Pradesh police officer visited Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya this afternoon, to review security arrangements ahead of the verdict that is expected within the fortnight. The UP Police said they were already holding meetings at the village-level in Ayodhya and elsewhere in the state with members of both communities, urging restraint. Sources in the police said a plan is already in place to put in a large number of forces - both state and paramilitary - in Ayodhya in the next few days. UNI



