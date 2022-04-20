Hindu Yuva Vahini Puts Membership Drive On Hold

Lucknow: Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV), the right-wing organisation founded by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has put its membership drive on hold amid questions over its involvement in violence. On Tuesday, a 60-year-old man was beaten to death by the alleged HYV activists in Bulandshahr which has created a controversy leading to such an action by the Vahini. According to HYV general secretary PK Mall, the outfit will not accept any new membership for the next six months or even a year. Mr Mall said it is because the organisation believes that goons from non-BJP parties were posing as its members and carrying out violent attacks in the name of 'Gau raksha' and love jihad. "Goons from Samajwadi Party are wearing a Bhagwa Gamchha (saffron stoles) and indulging in violence. We have asked our members to be careful," he said. Mr Mall, who is a close associate of Mr Adityanath, admitted that the three people arrested in the Bulandshahr case were its members but added the cases against them were "fabricated". A 60-year-old Muslim man was beaten to death for allegedly helping his relative elope with a woman from another community. Mr Mall claimed that the Vahini leadership was frequently getting complaints that people with criminal records were trying to infiltrate the organisation. "We are now in the process of visiting districts and holding meetings to check infiltration in the ranks. Yogiji's message is clear, the Vahini needs to be an instrument of delivery mechanism of the Government schemes and not a self-appointed custodian. Such acts will not be tolerated," Mr Mall added. UNI