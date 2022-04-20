Hindu Yuva Vahini Leader Murdered In UP

Bareilly: A Hindu Yuva Vahini leader was found dead with stab wounds near his own hospital in Bareilly.

Bareilly Senior Police Sauperintendent (SSP), Rohit Singh Sajwan, said, "The body of Sanjay Singh, 37, was found near his hospital in Dunka locality under the Shahi police station area on Thursday evening. The body had multiple stab wounds that could have led to his death. We have sent the body for the post-mortem examination and lodged a murder case against unknown people."

Sajwan said five hospital staff members have been detained and were being questioned. Police were also scanning CCTV footage from the murder scene.

Dinesh Singh, a relative of Sanjay Singh, said the latter was very active in Hindu Yuva Vahini activities and had several political rivals in the area. "I think his rivals are behind this incident," Singh said. Singh was Bareilly district vice president of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, which Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had founded in 2002. —IANS







