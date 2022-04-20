Hindu Yuva Vahini Honours The Officers With Corona Warrior Award

Dhampur: The Police and the administrative officers who played a vital role to deal with a disaster like the global epidemic Corona, working diligently day and night with complete readiness, foresight and diligence, successfully implementing the lockdown in Dhampur Tehsil of district Bijnor, were honoured with Corona Warrior Award by the officials of Hindu Yuva Vahini, district Bijnor on Monday. Hindu Yuva Vahini has been organized by Hon'ble CM Mr Yogi Adityanath to aware the Hindus in India.



The district and the city level officers of the organization, under the leadership of Mr Anil Kumar, the district patron of the Vahini, reached the office of the SDM Dhampur, Mr Dhirendra Singh and honoured him with Corona Warrior Award presenting him an Honour Certificate and Memento for showing outstanding and exemplary courage during the nationwide lockdown.

Mr Ramesh Chand Chauhan, Tehsildar, was also honoured in his office for his noble deeds and matchless work. Mr Mahavir Singh Rajawat, Dy SP, Mr Ranjan Kumar Sharma, inspector Incharge, PS Dhampur, Mr Naresh Kumar, SI, Mr Ompal Singh, SI, and other allies of the Police were honoured with Corona Warrior awards in the Kotwalk Premises for playing a major role in protecting the general public from this deadly disease. The Vahini officials presented them Honour Certicates and mementos to each of them.

On this occasion Mr Anil Kumar said that there can be no greater warrior than a person who dedicates himself for the service of the nation in the time of crisis and all these officers did their best to protect the public from Corona demon.

Manoj Chauhan, the City President, Dhampur, Mr Bhupendra Singh, Akash Kumar, Mr Yogesh Kumar and other officials were present on this occasion.



