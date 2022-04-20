Hindu-Muslim Should Maintain Harmony After Ayodhya Verdict: Shankaracharya

Mathura: Shankaracharya Adhokshjanand Dev Tirth on Tuesday said that both Hindu and Muslims should maintain harmony even after decision on Ayodhya verdict.

Shankaracharya praised Muslim Personal Law Board vice-president Dr Kalbe Jawad for his appeal. He said that Muslims should donate disputed property to Hindus for communal harmony and brotherhood.

He said intellectuals like Dr Kalbe Jawad and Dr Ammar Rizvi understand value of harmony in society and they have urged to spread brotherhood rather hate and violence. He said both Hindu and Muslims were pillar for Indian democracy. He said Apex Court had recommended to sort the issue beyond Court but when both parties failed to reach at decision. He said the decision will be on grounds of facts and both parties should honor the decision. UNI



