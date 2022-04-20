Hindu Is Not Card But Culture And Prana Of India: Yogi Adityanath

Bhuj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and firebrand BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on Saturday objected to using the term 'Hindu card' saying that Hindu was not a card but a culture in itself and the Prana (life force) of India. Mr Adityanath, on the second and final day of his two-day Gujarat visit after offering prayers at the Swaminaraya temple in this headquarter town of Kutch district, told reporters that Hindu was a culture. "Hindu is not a card but a culture. It was the prana or life-force of this country without which the existence of the body was unimaginable," he said. He was asked whether the BJP was now playing Hindu card in the wake of Gujarat Assembly elections. Mr Adityanath said BJP was taking care of the security and development of each and every citizen. 'Nationalism and development were the two wheels of our ideology," he said. To another query, he said BJP president Amit Shah has very practically put a target of 150+ seats for Gujarat. And the party would get a massive majority in the state. Mr Adityanath, who arrived Gujarat on Friday on his first visit as UP CM, addressed several rallies as part of Gujarat Gaurav Yatra in South Gujarat on the first day. Saturday he is scheduled to address many such rallies in Kutch district. UNI