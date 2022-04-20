Hindu girl weds childhood Muslim friend in Pakistan

Karachi:�In a rare case of peaceful inter- religious marriage in Pakistan, a Hindu girl has tied the knot with his childhood Muslim friend after converting to Islam, with their families properly solemnising the marriage in Pakistan's southern Sindh province. The family of Gordhan Das Khatri willingly allowed their daughter to convert to Islam in order to marry her childhood friend Bilal Qaimkhani whose father Muhammad Yousuf Qaimkhani is an old friend of Khatri. The two families lived for years in the same neighbourhood at Hathungo town in Khipro city of the province and developed close friendship. "When Khatri learnt that his daughter wanted to marry the son of his friend Qaimkhani, he invited his friend's family to his place in Mirpurkhas where the marriage was solemnised," said Ahmed Sanjrani, a common friend of the two families today. After the marriage, a reception party was held where a large number of Hindu and Muslim relatives were present. Hindus in Pakistan often complain of abduction and forceful conversion of their women to Islam. There have been several cases of Hindu girls getting converted to Islam without their consent. Hindu legislators in the past have also raised the issue.