Hindu Gau Raksha Dal Chief Arrested In Shamli Attack Case

Shamli: The Uttar Pradesh state police arrested Hindu Gau Rakhsa Dal chief Anuj Bansal and sent him to jail in connection with the alleged attack on two youths over the allegation of cow-smuggling.

The arrest took place after two Muslim men were allegedly beaten and paraded by an irate mob on suspicion of ferrying two cows from the region. The police also booked the youths under the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter and took them into custody. A case has also been registered in this regard.

According to the police, "The members of the group spotted a vehicle carrying cows in Adarsh Mandi area and stopped it. The duo on board had no proper documentation of the purchase which angered the mob."

The attack in Shamli has shown once again on how there has been an increase in such attacks across the country in recent years. The Supreme Court, from time to time, also condemned these incidents by terming them 'unacceptable'. The Top Court also urged all state governments and union territories to take proactive steps in order to curb such attacks in the name of protection. In July last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi deplored such incidents and sent a stern message to the cow vigilantes by saying, "Killing people in the name of cow is unacceptable. Nobody has the right to take the law into his or her hands." (ANI)