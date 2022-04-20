Hindu Families Offer Land For Mosque In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: In a glaring example of efforts to strengthen communal peace and harmony post Supreme Court verdict on November 9 on the long pending temple-mosque dispute, some locals have offered their land for building mosque in the region.

District administration is searching for land at prominent places for mosque and few of them were shortlisted for consideration. One Raj Narayan Das has offered his five acres land near Bada Gaon at Sarangapur road.

Das said mosque can be constructed at his land which is situated at about 30 km from Ram Janm Bhumi sthal. However, district magistrate has sought report from all five tehsils. Revenue department officials were listing the details of available land suitable for construction of mosque as per directions of the Apex court. It was reported that Shehjanwa gram sabha could be priority for the land for mosque as it was claimed that grave of Meer Banki, Babar's commander was situated here. Rajjab Ali and his son Mohammad Afzal were said to be Multawi of Babri mosque. During the British regime family of Rajjab Ali was getting Rs 302 and 6 pai for maintenance of the mosque. Sunni Central Waqf Board had mentioned the details in his claim. Though the court had ordered in the favour of Sunni waqf board in the dispute of ownership over Babri mosque with Shia waqf board in 1946. It was also cited that any other caretaker or cleric were not known for Babri masjid. On the other hand, few Saints and Vishwa Hindu Parishad officials said that Supreme court's verdict is acceptable to all but mosque in the name of Babur was not suitable. UNI