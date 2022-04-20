Hindu Army Posters Appear In Lucknow

Lucknow: A little known Hindu outfit called the Hindu Army has put up posters in the state capital, giving a wake-up call to Hindus with slogans "Jago Hindu Jago".

The posters, bearing the photograph of Hindu Army founder Manish Vidhayak, say, "Jaago Hindu jaago... Kaise kahein ki desh azad hai".

The BJP has distanced itself from the outfit and UP BJP spokesman Rakesh Tripathi said that Manish Vidhayak had no links with BJP.

Manish Vidhayak, meanwhile, claimed, that he was inspired by BJP chief Amit Shah and his policies.

"I have not done anything wrong by putting up the posters. We work for Hindutva and abide by it. I founded the organization about a month ago and I am not affiliated to any political party," he said.

Interestingly, the real name of Manish Vidhayak is Manish Yadav and he was with the Samajwadi Party till recently. "I left Samajwadi Party for the cause of Hindutva and have formed my own party," he said. --IANS