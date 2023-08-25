Hindi names for criminal law bills: 'Against Constitution', says Madras Bar Association

Chennai: The Madras Bar Association has dubbed the Centre's move to rename the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Indian Evidence Act and Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Hindi as against the Constitution. The association has also passed a resolution in this connection.

The association has slammed the Centre for replacing the names with 'Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita Bill', 'Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Bill' and 'Bharatiya Sakshya Bill' and dubbed it a move to impose Hindi. The bar association has urged to retain the English names.

President of the Madras Bar Association V.R. Kamalanathan and Secretary D. Sreenivasan, in their joint statement, stated that after discussion and deliberation, the Extraordinary General Body Meeting of the Madras Bar Association held on Aug 23 has resolved unanimously that the association expresses its objection and anguish over the naming of bills in Hindi.

"The move is against the provisions of the Constitution of India and it is further resolved that the suggestions/views of the said bills will be sent shortly to the Minister of Law, Government of India with a request to reconsider and restore the original names of the above-mentioned acts," said the resolution.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had lashed out at the Union government recently for making attempts to replace the criminal laws by introducing new bills in Parliament.

CM Stalin charged that it was an audacious attempt by the BJP-led Central government to tamper with the essence of India's diversity through a sweeping overhaul -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill -- reeks of linguistic imperialism.

This is an affront to the very foundation of India's unity. BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have no moral right to even utter the word of Tamil language hereafter, he charged.

CM Stalin maintained that in the crucible of history, Tamil Nadu and DMK have emerged as the vanguards against such oppressive overtones. "From the anti-Hindi agitations to safeguarding our linguistic identity, we have withstood the storm of Hindi imposition before, and we shall do it again, with unyielding determination," he said.

"The fire of resistance against Hindi colonialism is ablaze once more. The BJP's audacious bid to supplant our identity with Hindi will be opposed resolutely," he stated. CM Stalin has also started the hashtag 'StopHindiImposition'. —IANS