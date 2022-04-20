Hindi Leads 90 Lingos In Arunachal Pradesh

Mumbai (The Hawk) Lo and Behold! Hindi language leads 90 languages in/of Arunchal Pradesh as has come out only now that most people of the state speak Hindi apart from indulging in 90 languages, literally!...And did you know Arunachal is the state with the highest proportion of Hindi speakers in the Northeast? For a state with over 90 languages, this is simply incredible!



If the Cebtral Government has to choose one state to represent the mind-boggling cultural diversity that exists in the country, it would probably choose Arunachal Pradesh. Yet, Hindi is synonymous with all in the state.With a population just under 1.4 million (as per the 2011 Census) encompassing 26 tribes and 256 sub-tribes, the people of Arunachal Pradesh speak 30 languages, although some experts have pegged that number to 50 and according to renowned language critic GN Devy, it's 90. In the midst of all this diversity, Hindi has emerged as the lingua franca of the state, a link language that binds this administrative unit together. Unlike its Northeastern sister states, Arunachal never has had an organised movement promoting one native language.

A speaker of Adi, for example, cannot comprehend what a Nocte-speaker is saying. Thus, if a member of one tribe has to interact with someone else from another linguistic group, they would have to use a contact language. Consequently, Hindi emerged as the lingua franca.Spoken by over 90% of the populace, one can hear it everywhere from the state assembly to playgrounds in schools. Thus, a key motivating factor behind the emergence of Hindi is its ability to emerge as a critical contact language amidst the presence of many native languages.So, how did Hindi gain such immense popularity in the state?Besides binding the various linguistic communities, there are political and historical factors behind this aspect. When Independence dawned upon India, this scenic state was under the administrative control of Assam, as part of its tribal areas. In 1951, Arunachal was christened as the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) controlled administratively by the Governor Assam (overseen by the Ministry of External Affairs) until 1965, and Assamese became the medium of instruction in schools.The emergence of local insurgencies in Manipur and Nagaland backed by the Chinese had caused a great deal of angst in the Indian government led by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. "What if the China-backed separatist virus of Nagaland reached NEFA? At its eastern edge (Tirap region) Arunachal also shares a tough border with Nagaland. The Chinese could then just walk through. For Nehru was also deeply upset by having to deal with foreign pastors (Reverend Scott, notably) negotiating on behalf of the Nagas. A decision was therefore taken to keep Christian evangelists out of what was to be renamed Arunachal Pradesh. Its tribes were brought into the national—and nationalist—mainstream through Hindi-medium education. Arunachal is now the only Hindi-speaking state in the Northeast. Talk to Minister Kiren Rijiju (originally from Arunachal Pradsh) in Hindi and he is absolutely fluent in it with Sanskritised Hindi words. In 1965, NEFA was withdrawn from the administrative control of the Assam Governor (overseen by the Ministry of External Affairs) and placed under the control of the Union home ministry. Seven years later, it was converted into a union territory. In 1977, the union territory had its first legislature, and in February 1987, Arunachal became a full-fledged state. The separation from Assam was acrimonious, not merely because of a border dispute, but also the imposition of Assamese as the primary medium of educational instruction. However, Assamese was side-lined following the introduction of the three-language formula in Arunachal by the Centre. …Viva Arunachal-Hindi.