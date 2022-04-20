Hindi Ki Goonj organized 75th Amrit Mahotsav of Independence

As our dreams grow, so does our life: Dr. B. K. S. Sanjay

Dehradun (The Hawk): On the occasion of 75th Amrit Mahotsav of India’s Independence Day, an online poetry conference was organized by Hindi ki goonj family. The chief guest of this program was world renowned orthopaedic surgeon Padma Shri Dr. B. K. S. Sanjay. Apart from Surgery, Dr. Sanjay’s hobbies are reading and writing. He is also a poet whom many people are unknown. The coordinator of this program was Shri Narendra Singh Nihar and Anchor was Mr. Khemendra Singh.

The organisers and other listners praised Dr. Sanjay’s speech and poems. Specially one of his poems, Sapne aapke aur hamare, whose few lines are like this- Jaise-Jaise Sapne badhte hain/ waise-waise Jeevan badhta hai/ mein to kahoonga sapno ko buno, palo, posho, badhao/ apni poori lagan evm mehnat se/ kyonki sapne hi to bhawishya hai hamara aur apka/ which is translated- As dreams grow so does the life/ I suggest one should dream and nurture them/ with your hardwork and determination/ because dreams are our future.

Program chairman was Padma Shri Dr. Shyam Singh Shashi who is renowned intellectual social worker and writer. Dr. Shashi has written hundreds of books and has shared his experience of childhood with the participants. The coordinator of program Mr. Narendra Singh Nihar and his organization is doing commendable job to spread the awareness of Hindi language in both Hindi and non-Hindi speaking areas. His poems Desh badha hai was appreciated a lot by all. The anchor of program was Mr. Khemendra Singh Chaudhary of Rajsthan.

The program was started with saraswati vandana by Bhavna Arora Milan which was followed by famous poem Jhansi ki rani by Garima Joshi. The poet Arvind pathik recited a poem about freedom fighter Ram Prashad Bismil and other poet recited many other patriotic poems.