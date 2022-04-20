Hindi Is The Most Lucid Language To Express Oneself: Minister

Patna: Bihar Art, Culture and Youth Affairs Minister Pramod Kumar today said Hindi is most lucid language to express oneself which is not possible in any other language across the globe.

Mr Kumar while inaugurating a function organised here by Bihar-Jharkhand chapter of India branch of International Hindi Samiti USA, said that there was no doubt over the fact that Hindi was most lucid and flexible language to express oneself. The same level of flow in expression was difficult in any other language of the country, he noted.

The Minister stressed on the need for organising more such programmes in future aimed at promoting Hindi literature and protecting the Indian culture. Government had also taken several steps to promote Hindi language and the message was being given to adopt Hindi in discharging their duties in offices, he stated.

Convener of International Hindi Samiti Sushila Mohanka, speaking on the occasion, said that Hindi was not only a language but it was also a culture. No other language reflected the culture of the region concerned as Hindi appeared to be doing successfully, she noted.

President of Bihar-Jharkhand chapter of Hindi Samiti Shobha Rani Singh said that 'Satsang' (discourse) was of immense value in protecting the culture of any country or region. A sort of misconception was getting the strength that 'Satsang' was associated only with activities of elders, she said adding that time had come to change this mindset and promote Satsang among children and the younger generation to inculcate moral values and ethics among them.

A number of Hindi scholars and important dignitaries from various walks of life also expressed their views and participated in the function.

UNI