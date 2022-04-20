Hindi Divas Organized At AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): A virtual program was organized at AIIMS Rishikesh on the occasion of Hindi Divas. Director of AIIMS Padmashree Prof Ravikant said that more staff in the Institute should make a habit of working in Hindi.



Weekly competitive events were organized at AIIMS Rishikesh under Hindi Week. On Monday Prof Ravikant explained the importance of Hindi. He said that this language is the original language of the country. He said that apart from being a simple language, Hindi is a common language written and read by every person of the society. Officers, faculty, staff, students and resident practitioners from various departments of the Institute participated in a virtual medium in the Hindi Essay Competition organized on this occasion. Programs were organized for weekly speech, dictation, slogan writing competition and vocal poetry recitation etc.

During the programme, a dictionary was presented to Mr Sandeep Singh, Librarian of the Institute. This dictionary will be kept in the central library of AIIMS. The awards were distributed to the winners through a virtual medium by Prof Ravi Kant on conclusion of the program. Employees working in Hindi throughout the year were also honored. On this occasion, the Dean (Academic) Prof Manoj Gupta, Dean (Hospital Administration) Prof U B Mishra, Deputy Director (Administration) Anshuman Gupta, Official Language Officer Rajiv Chaudhary etc were present.