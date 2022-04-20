Hindi cinema�s dancing diva Madhuri Dixit turns 48!

Mumbai: She is the ultimate queen of hearts. Her infectious smile and her elegance are simply matchless. Madhuri Dixit, Hindi cinema�s dancing diva, who is equally talented as an actress turns 48 today. Married to doctor Shriram Nene, Madhuri left for the United States post marriage and stayed there for about nine years post marriage. She returned to India in 2011 and since then has been making her presence felt in the world of showbiz. A proud mother to sons Arin and Raayan, Madhuri still looks gorgeous as before and can give any of the contemporary actresses a run for their money. Her �Dilli via Agra� song also featuring a much younger Ranbir Kapoor set the temperature soaring. Her chemistry with RK and her impeccable dance moves are unbeatable. Related Photo Gallery Madhuri Dixit - Hindi cinema's dancing diva The dhak-dhak girl of Bollywood, marked her comeback with Yash Raj Films� �Aaaja Nachle�. Despite the fact that the film failed to do well at the Box Office, Madhuri announced her arrival loud and clear. And since then there has been no looking back. The actress made her TV debut as a judge on �Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa�, a dance reality show a few of years ago. For the first time in her career spanning over three decades, Madhuri worked with her arch rival- Juhi Chawla in �Gulaab Gang�. She also shared screen space with veteran Naseeruddin Shah in �Dedh Ishqiya�. Madhuri has acted in over a 100 films that include �Mrityudand�, �Pukar�, �Lajja� and �Devdas�. She has won 5 Filmfare awards and was also honoured with a Padma Shri (India�s fourth highest civilian award) in 2008 for her contribution to Indian Cinema. Here�s wishing Madhuri Dixit a very Happy Birthday!