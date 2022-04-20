    Menu
    Showbiz

    Hina Khan has ''chopped some tension off''

    April20/ 2022


    Mumbai: Actress Hina Khan has a new haircut. Taking to Instagram, Hina posted a few pictures where she flaunts a short hairdo.

    "Surprise...Dear stress, Good bye. Chopped some Tension off. "NewLook #HairCut #QuarantineEffect," she wrote.

    Hina''s hair transformation has got a thumbs up from her fans.

    A user wrote: "You look beautiful."

    Another one commented:" Looks amazing."

    Before Hina, actresses like Alia Bhatt, Radhika Apte, Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon have also gone fora short crop during the lockdown.

    --IANS

    Categories :ShowbizTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in