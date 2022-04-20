Hina Khan flaunts 'sexy back' from Maldivian vacation

Mumbai: Actress Hina Khan showcased her perfectly toned back in a picture she shared from her Maldivian holiday.

Hina posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen sitting with her back towards the camera. Covered up with a duvet and holding a glass of champagne, she is seen gazing at the sky and the bright blue ocean can be seen in the backdrop.

"Cheers to Life," Hina captioned the image, which currently has 465K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Hina had earlier shared a photo in a hot pink bikini.

Going by her recent photos, Hina has been having the time of her life in the Maldives.

The "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" star is known for participating in the popular reality show "Bigg Boss". She also recently starred in the supernatural show "Naagin 5". —IANS