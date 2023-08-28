Himesh Reshammiya gives playback opportunity to 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' contestants

New Delhi: Singer and judge of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' 2023, Himesh Reshammiya has given a rare chance to record a song to two contestants in the audition round.



The singing reality show features Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik as judges and Aditya Narayan as the host. All the budding singers are captivating the judges in the audition rounds with their exceptional performances.



Judge Himesh, however, has taken it a step further by granting a rare chance to record a song to contestants Aroh and Wangay. Their spellbinding renditions of 'Na Ja Kahin Ab Na Ja' and 'Jeeyein Kyun' respectively not only resonated with the audience but also prompted Himesh to seize the moment and offer them the opportunity.

Appreciating the performance by Aroh, Himesh said: “You have really rocked the stage with versatility in your voice. Regardless of whether you get selected or not today, I will give you an opportunity to record a song.”



And right after listening to Wangay's story, Himesh dedicated a song to his guardian aunt, who brought him up single-handedly, and said, “You don’t need to worry, we will surely record this song in a studio.”



One of the most loved judges of the show, Himesh is the longest-serving judge of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’. Having contributed remarkable songs to the industry like 'Tera Surroor', 'Aap ki kashish', and 'Mujhko Yaad Sataye Teri', amongst others, he is set to uncover fresh talent from across the country once again, and help train them emerge as the next big singing sensations.



'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’s new season is airing on Zee TV.

—IANS