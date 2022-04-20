Himansh Kohli visits India Gate after 'self-quarantine' ends

New Delhi: Actor Himansh Kohli, who travelled to Delhi from Mumbai last month, had self quarantined himself after reaching his home here. On Monday, he updated fans that his "self quarantine" has ended, and he set off reliving his Delhi memories by visiting India Gate.

"Finally my 14 day self-quarantine came to end and I visited India Gate early morning to relive the most iconic memory in Delhi ever for my morning jogging. I so loved the virgin green grass, plants that have not been disturbed in a while, and roads less walked. There's no question that the feel of any place is with its people. I hope things go back to normal really soon," Himansh wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, he posted a picture that shows him posing in front of India Gate.

Himansh is best known for his films " Yaariyan" and "Sweetie weds NRI".

