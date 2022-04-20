Himachal Varsity Develops Herbal Hand Sanitiser

Solan: To provide good quality sanitisers, the Nauni-based Dr Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, near here, has come out with a herbal moisturising hand sanitiser.

It has been developed by the Department of Forest Products scientists and released by Vice-Chancellor Parvinder Kaushal on Saturday on the occasion of International Day of Forests.

The scientists, led by Principal Phytochemist Yash Pal Sharma, includes Meenu Sood, Rohit Sharma and analyst Chitralekha Bhardwaj, developed the product as per World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines using herbal products grown at a university research farm.

In the first phase, the sanitisers will be distributed free of cost to all offices and department of the university.

"The product has been developed using local herbal products grown at the campus. The alcohol content in this hand sanitiser is as per the WHO guidelines. Apart from using alcohol, which acts as a disinfectant, the product uses several herbal and forest products that enhances the sanitiser''s quality," said Sharma.

The sanitiser contains natural extracted oils, which increase the antiseptic properties and act against bacterial contamination. It also provides cooling and natural fragrance along with moisturizing the skin upon use. --IANS