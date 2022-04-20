Himachal to resume chopper service from Monday

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh will resume its chopper service to link state capital Shimla with Chandigarh, Kullu and Dharamsala under a regional air connectivity scheme from Monday, officials said on Sunday.

The government has allowed the resumption of the service by Pawan Hans Ltd under UDAN-II (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Civil Aviation for domestic flights, a government spokesperson told IANS.

He said the flights would be operated on the Chandigarh-Shimla-Chandigarh, Shimla-Kullu-Shimla and Shimla-Dharamsala-Shimla routes.

The booking can be done online at www.pawanhans.co.in

--IANS