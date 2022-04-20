Himachal Sees Rising Mercury

Shimla: The hills of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday experienced warm weather with the state's Una town recording a high of 41.8 degrees Celsius, a weatherman said here. "Temperatures increased due to prevailing dry spell. Heat conditions are prevailing in Una, Sirmaur, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts and parts of Mandi district," an official of the meteorological office told IANS. The state capital recorded a high of 27.6 degrees Celsius, 4.4 degrees above the average for this time of the year. Dharamsala recorded 30.6 degrees Celsius, while it was 36.1 degrees in Sundernagar, 34.6 degrees in Nahan and 22 degrees in Kalpa.