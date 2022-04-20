Himachal Sees Mercury Below Freezing Point

Shimla: Large parts of Himachal Pradesh reeled under severe cold on Monday, with the minimum temperature staying below freezing point, the weather bureau said.

The state capital Shimla saw the rise in the night temperature at 3.6 degrees Celsius owing to cloudy conditions. It saw a low of 2.8 degrees a day earlier.

Popular destination Manali recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius.

According to a Met Department official here, Shimla and its nearby tourist spots like Kufri, Fagu and Narkanda, Manali and Dalhousie may experience snow on New Year''s Eve or later.

"There is chance of snow or rain across the state between December 31 and January 2," the official said.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest in the state with a low of 11.8 degrees below freezing point.

Kalpa, some 250 km from here in Kinnaur district, saw the minimum temperature at minus 2 degrees Celsius, while it was 2 degrees in Dharamsala and 4.2 degrees in Dalhousie.

Shimla and its nearby destinations, Manali and Dalhousie had experienced season''s first snowfall on December 12. And thereafter there was no snowfall.

