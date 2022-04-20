Himachal providing food to 13,000 migrants

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh in coordination with non-government organisations has been providing food to nearly 13,000 migrant labourers in 24 food camps amid pandemic, the government said on Friday.

Besides, about 500 people have been provided shelter in 19 relief camps that have been set up in schools. Nearby temple is regularly supplying food to such people, it said in a statement.

Government officers are monitoring the situation on a day-to-day basis in these camps.

As a result of the situation arisen due to the lockdown, many migrant labourers reported that they barely had enough money to support basic household expenses.

Extending a helping hand, the government took the initiative to bear expenses of them.

Even at the request of the state thousands of workers are being provided shelter and food by their employers in the industrial units.

Besides food and shelter, people in need have been provided nearly 10 lakh ration and food packets by the government.

"The state gave us necessary facilities while providing relief in times of crisis," said Dil Bahadur and Rajan, both labourers of Nepal struck in the Kinnaur district.

Similarly, Munna and Amar Chand of Uttar Pradesh working in Kinnaur praised the government for its gesture.

