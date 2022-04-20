Himachal Pradesh procures record 1,00,657 quintals of wheat

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Himachal Pradesh government has procured a record 1,00,657 quintals of wheat during the ongoing rabi marketing season which started on April 15, said state Agriculture Minister Virender Kanwar on Sunday.

"Himachal Pradesh government has procured a record 1,00,657 quintal wheat in ongoing Rabi Marketing Season 2021-22 which started on April 15. It is possibly the highest ever in its history -- with still some time to go before the procurement season ended. The state government has set up a target of wheat procurement of 12500 MT through Food Corporation of India from Himachal Pradesh," Kanwar said.



Till May 31, a quantity of 1,00,657 quintals of wheat has been procured as against 31295 quintals in the year-ago period which is 3.2 times more giving rise to 221 per cent (69362 quintals) in comparison to last year, according to an official release.

The Minister said that eight wheat procurement centers have been opened in five districts - Paonta Sahib and Kala Amb in Sirmour District, Haroli and Takarala in Una District, Fatehpur and Thakurdwara in Kangra District, Patta Ghumarwin in Bilaspur District, and Nalagrah in Solan District.

Kanwar said, "As on May 31, total 29839 quintals was procured in Sirmour District, 30520 Quintal wheat procured in Una District, 27270.50 Quintal wheat procured in Kangra District, 427.50 Quintal in Bilaspur District and 12599.50 Quintal wheat was procured in Solan District."

The state agriculture minister further said that the Himachal Pradesh Civil supply corporation is engaged in the distribution of wheat in the state.

"Estimates show that at the current rate, the state government was expected to cross its own procurement target set for this year," he added. (ANI)



