Himachal Pradesh Police Seizes Charas, Ganja In Kullu; One Held

Kullu: Himachal Pradesh Police arrested one person and seized four kilograms of Charas and over five kilograms of Ganja from his possession in Kullu on Friday.

"Four kilograms of Charas and 5.35 kilograms of Ganja were recovered from a house in Sachani village of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh yesterday. One accused has been arrested in the case," said the official statement of the police.

It added that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered against the accused. —ANI