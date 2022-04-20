Himachal Pradesh CM calls on Amit Shah in Delhi

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Thakur informed that he discussed topics related to the development of Himachal Pradesh with Shah, who has assured all possible help to the state from the Central government.



"In New Delhi, I met the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji and had a fruitful discussion on the topics related to the development of Himachal. I also apprised him of the state's expectations. The Union Home Minister has assured to provide all possible help to Devbhoomi Himachal," Thakur tweeted. (ANI)