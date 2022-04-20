Himachal ex-BJP minister Rikhi Ram Kaundal dies

Shimla: Former Himachal Pradesh BJP minister and five-time legislator Rikhi Ram Kaundal died at his native place in Bilaspur district on Tuesday morning. He was 73.

On Monday night he returned to his home after attending the two-day state BJP executive meeting from Paonta Sahib town.

He suffered a heart attack at his home and was rushed to the nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

He was denied the Assembly ticket in 2017 Assembly polls from his home constituency Ghumarwin.

Kaundal represented Ghumarwin and Jhandutta Assembly segments for five times.

–IANS