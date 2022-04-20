Himachal enforces tough Covid curbs

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday said that under the ongoing statewide Corona curfew, curbs will be made stricter from Monday by stopping plying of public transport vehicles too.

A decision in this regard was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here.

It was decided that all shops, except those dealing with daily-needs and essential commodities, would be closed.

The shops that are allowed would be open only for three hours in a day and the timing would be fixed by the Deputy Commissioners.

It was decided that all public transport would be suspended till further orders and private vehicles would only be allowed in case of emergency services.

The Chief Minister urged the people to give their wholehearted support in effective implementation of the coronavirus curfew to check the spread of pandemic.

He also urged them to remain indoors and go out only in unavoidable circumstances.

—IANS