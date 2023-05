Shimla: Himachal Pradesh on Monday confirmed first coronavirus related death, taking the national toll to double digit figure.

State Additional Chief Secretary Health and Nodal Officer of COVID-19 epidemic R D Dhiman said that a 69-yrs-old Tibetan identified as Tanjin Chhople died at Dr Rajinder Prasad Medical College Hospital Tanda in Kangra district who was tested positive for the novel coronavirus, after his death.

UNI