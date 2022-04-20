Himachal CM Condoles Demise Of Baba Hardev Singh

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Saturday condoled the demise of spiritual leader Baba Hardev Singh, head of the Sant Nirankari Mission. "I am deeply pained over the untimely demise of Baba Hardev Singh, who had a long association and affection with the people of the state," he said in his condolence message. Stating that Baba Hardev Singh spread the message of humanism, love, peace and brotherhood, the chief minister said his followers and other people should follow these teachings which aim at the betterment of an individual and society as a whole. The spiritual head died in a road accident in Canada's Montreal on Friday. He was 62.