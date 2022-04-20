Himachal closes educational institutes, bans Holi celebrations

Shimla: Owing to spike in coronavirus cases, the Himachal Pradesh government on Friday closed all educational institutions, including universities, colleges and schools, except for the classes having their exams, till April 4 with a ban on the public celebration of the Holi festival.

This was decided at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur here.

The Chief Minister said schools having residential facilities need not to close their hostels. However, they would have to comply with all the SOPs.

He said the teachers and other school and college staff would continue to attend the institutions.

Thakur said no government social and cultural events would be organised and gatherings would be restricted to the maximum of 200 for indoor events.

Nursing and medical institutions would continue to function as usual. He said congregations and community kitchens in the temples would be banned. However, devotees would be allowed to pay obeisance at the temples.

The Chief Minister said there would be no public celebration of Holi. He urged the people to celebrate Holi at their homes with their family members only.

—IANS