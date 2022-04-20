Himachal Capital Shimla Wrapped In Snow

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh''s capital Shimla and its nearby tourist spots on Monday received a spell of snow, giving the resort and its neighbouring areas a picturesque look.

Traffic in towns in upper Shimla district was partially hampered with snow cover piled on roads, officials said.

As news of the snowfall spread, tourists started arriving in Shimla and its nearby places like Kufri, Mashobra and Narkanda.

However, the local Met Department has predicted widespread snowfall till Tuesday with chances of road closure in the state''s interiors.

Heavy rainfall or snowfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Kangra and Kinnaur districts till Tuesday, an official of the Met Office told IANS.

Due to expected heavy rainfall or snowfall, traffic may disrupt in some places, especially in Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla and Kinnaur districts. Landslide is also expected, he added.

The minimum temperature was 0.8 degree Celsius in Shimla.

Snow could be seen in certain areas of Shimla like the Mall Road, the Ridge, the US Club and Jakhu hills.

Bharmour in Chamba district saw 5 cm snow.

Keylong, district headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti, was the coldest in the state at a minimum of minus 9 degrees Celsius.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district saw a low of minus 2.2 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature was minus 0.4 degree Celsius in Manali, 3.8 degree Celsius in Dharamsala, and minus 3.2 in Kufri.

